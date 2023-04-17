Telangana High Court adjourns YS Avinash Reddy's anticipatory bail petition to tomorrow

The Telangana High Court continued the hearing on the anticipatory bail petition of YS Avinash Reddy in the Viveka case. MP YS Avinash Reddy's lawyer argued that the CBI did not have any evidence except the confession given by Dastagiri, and that statement was taken by threatening Dastagiri as well. Then the court adjourned the hearing on the petition till tomorrow.

YS Avinash Reddy lawyer argued that YS Bhaskar Reddy was illegally arrested in the case of YS Vivekananda Reddy's murder despite his petition was pending. The counsel said that the CBI has no evidence to arrest him except Dastagiri's confession.

However, as the Telangana High Court said that it is postponing the hearing on Avinash Reddy's anticipatory bail petition to tomorrow, the CBI inquiry also seems to be halted till the High Court verdict.