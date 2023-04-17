Telangana High Court starts hearing on YS Avinash's petition, asks CBI not to question until then

The Telangana High Court has issued key directions in the case of Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, who approached the High Court to grant an anticipatory bail petition in the wake of the CBI investigation. As the High Court will take up the hearing on this petition after 3 pm today. It has ordered the CBI not to question him till 5 pm. CBI has revealed that Avinash Reddy will be questioned after 5 pm.

YCP MP YS Avinash Reddy is scheduled to attend the CBI inquiry in the YS Viveka Murder Case this afternoon. At this juncture he filed a petition in Telangana High Court for anticipatory bail.

Meanwhile, there are reports being circulated that the CBI has postponed the inquiry of Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy to tomorrow and served fresh notices. However, there is no confirmation yet on the issues.

Meanwhile, the CBI officials arrested YS Avinash Reddy's father Bhaskar Reddy on Sunday morning as part of the investigation of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy's murder case. It is known that CBI officials have already interrogated him several times.