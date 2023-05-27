Telangana High Court to continue hearing on YS Avinash Reddy's bail petition today

The hearing on the anticipatory bail petition of Kadapa YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case, will be continued on Saturday.



Meanwhile, the arguments of Avinash and Sunita have already ended. A day long arguments were held in the Telangana High Court on Friday and the arguments of the CBI will start at 10.30 am today.

Avinash Reddy's lawyer Umamaheswara Rao put forth his arguments for five and a half hours while Sunita's counsel argued for about an hour.

As the time of the court over, the hearing was adjourned to Saturday. The High Court said that it will hear the arguments of the CBI today at 10.30 am.

It remains to be seen whether Telangana High Court would give a relief to YS Avinash Reddy in the case.

Meanwhile, YS Avinash Reddy's mother Lakshmamma discharged from Kurnool Vishwabharati hospital on Friday and shifted to Hyderabad AIG hospital for further treatment. On the other hand, YS Bhaskar Reddy also fell ill on Friday in jail.