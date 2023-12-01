Telangana police registers case against AP police over Nagarjunasagar project issue

Telangana Police registered a case on against AP police and irrigation officials against the forced entry into the Nagarjunasagar project.

A case was registered based on a complaint filed by the Telangana SPF personnel that the CC cameras were destroyed and forced entry into their territory. Telangana police have registered a case under section 447 and 427.

Meanwhile, officials from the Krishna River Management Board are holding talks to address the issue. They have visited the site and inquired about the clashes that occurred on Wednesday night.

The Telangana SPF personnel have explained to the KRMB officials that the AP police had forcefully entered the project, resulting in the confrontation.