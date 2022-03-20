Telangana senior leaders express confidence on Congress high command, says will work for party

The senior Telangana Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy said he had full confidence on the high command of the party. Speaking at a meeting of senior Congress leaders in Lakdikapool on Sunday said that whatever decision is taken by the high command is to strengthen the party. Shashidhar Reddy said that upcoming elections are very crucial for the survival of the party.



"We lost in five states and also lost in Huzurabad," he said adding that the meeting was convened as a responsible leaders. He said the meetings has been going on for the last three years. He reminded that this was not the first or the last meeting.

Meanwhile, Sangareddy MLA Jaggareddy made sensational remarks and accused Revanth Reddy of destroying the Congress party. He said nobody has the guts to suspend him. Jaggareddy said that he would put forth the irregularities of Revanth Reddy if the latter suspends him.