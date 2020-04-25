Telemedicine on permanent basis: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati: The Telemedicine programme will continue on a permanent basis, announced Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday during a review meeting at his residence at Tadepalli in Guntur.

He said that the village clinics will have great utility in times of health emergency, like Coronavirus pandemic. Jagan ordered officials to deliver the prescribed medicines to the patients.

He hoped that the AP will continue to be ahead of other states in conducting the COVID19 tests.

Jagan said that the State stands ahead of others with an average of 1147 tests per million population and has conducted 61,266 tests so far.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to appoint a special officer for Srikakulam district to monitor the situation as cases were reported from there on Saturday, for the first time. About 6,928 tests were done in the state on Friday, the officials said.

He instructed the officials to set up testing labs in the remaining districts. He ordered officials to intensify the measures in COVID19 hospital at Kurnool.

While discussing on agriculture works, Jagan made it clear that agriculture operations must be allowed by strictly adhering to the central guidelines of central government.

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu said there is a good response for Janata Bazaars. Meanwhile, Municipal administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said feedback is being collected from the public in regard to COVID19 preventive measures in corporations, sanitation works in municipalities and action would be taken based on the feedback.

Minister for health Alla Nani, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Special Chief Secretary for health and medical department KS Jawahar Reddy were among those present at the review meeting.