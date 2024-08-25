Telugu doctor dies in a firing by assailants in USA

In a devastating incident, a 64-year-old migrant doctor from Menakuru village in Andhra Pradesh, India, lost his life in a shooting on Friday evening. According to close relatives, Dr. Ramesh Babu was shot by an assailant, an event that has sent shockwaves through the community.

Dr. Ramesh Babu was well-known for his contributions to the healthcare field, having established several hospitals across America and provided employment opportunities to many. His dedication and service to the community earned him a stellar reputation as a physician in Tuscaloosa, where he was deeply respected.

In recognition of his significant contributions, a street in Tuscaloosa was named after him, showcasing the impact he had on the local residents. Dr. Ramesh Babu was also known for his hospitality, often hosting political leaders from India during their visits to the U.S.

His untimely death is a profound loss not only for his family and friends but also for the many lives he touched through his medical work and philanthropy.