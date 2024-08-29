Telugu Language Day celebrated

Nellore : Speakers at a programme held on Telugu Language Day, stressed the need to protect Telugu language in the interest of future generations. The programme was organised on the occasion of Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy birth anniversary at Dodla Kouslayamma Women’s College here on Wednesday.

The speakers noted that it is the responsibility of the government to concentrate on the development of Telugu language by giving top priority to make all official transactions in Telugu in government offices.

Former MLC Vitavu Balasubrahmanyam expressed concern that the ancient Telugu language is disappearing now a days and gave a call to the people to protect Telugu language as a moral responsibility. Otherwise, the language will become extinct, they added. Dr Perugu Ramakrishna suggested involving youth in literary conventions in order to protect the language.

Describing Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy as a great Telugu writer and one of the earliest modern Telugu linguistics, Kalidas Purushotham said that Telugu people should remain grateful to Gidugu as he championed the cause of using the language comprehensible to the common man.

Dr Tekumalla Venkatappayya, PMV Prasad, Paravasthu Nagasai Suri, and others were present.