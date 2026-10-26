Temple chairman calls for enhanced facilities for Srisailam devotees

Srisailam: Srisailam Temple Board of Trustees Chairman Pothugunti Ramesh Naidu on Sunday inspected darshan queue lines, annaprasadam distribution centers, and laddu prasadam sales counters, directing officials to significantly upgrade facilities for visiting devotees. During his inspection, Ramesh Naidu personally examined queue compartments and ordered immediate flooring repairs. Interacting directly with pilgrims to assess feedback on darshan efficiency, drinking water availability, and sanitation, he instructed temple staff to eliminate bottlenecks and prevent overcrowding during peak hours.

He mandated that drinking water and light refreshments be supplied regularly to queueing devotees, alongside periodic public announcements detailing estimated waiting times. Strict emphasis was also placed on maintaining sanitation standards across toilet blocks.

Reviewing the annaprasadam facilities, the chairman called for scaled-up food distribution arrangements in anticipation of the upcoming Karthika Masam crowd. At the laddu counters, he inspected stock registers and token issuance systems, directing staff to maintain strict hygiene standards and superior quality during the preparation of laddu and pulihora prasadam.

To eliminate long queues, Ramesh Naidu ordered the immediate opening of three additional laddu counters, including a dedicated service counter for women. He further instructed the temple’s Information Technology department to optimize token issuance operations to prevent system glitches during high-footfall festival periods.

Reminding staff to maintain courteous behavior towards pilgrims, he stressed that sufficient stocks of prasadam must be maintained for weekends, public holidays, and upcoming festive occasions.