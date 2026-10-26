Tummidihetti On Agenda… Revanth to meet Maha CM in Mumbai today

Hyderabad: A crucial meeting between Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai on Monday set to resolve the long pending Tummidihetti barrage issue.

Revanth Reddy accompanied by Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and top officials of the Irrigation Department left for Mumbai on Sunday evening.

Officials said that the Chief Minister would present several study reports on the construction of the Tummidihetti barrage at 152 metres’ height to draw sufficient water for irrigation needs. On September 3, the Telangana government already shared the backwater studiesconducted by the Pune-based Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS)with the Maharashtra Water Resources Department. This included contour maps illustrating the extent of submergence at various water levels, ranging from 148 to 152 metres.

The government also brought to the notice of Maharashtra about the agreement signed between the then-Telangana government and the Maharashtra on August 23, 2016, to construct Tummidihetti Barrage at 148 metres. Subsequently, the previous administration shifted its focus entirely to the Kaleshwaram Project, effectively sidelining Tummidihetti.

As a result, the undivided districts of Adilabad and Karimnagar did not receive the expected levels of water for irrigation and drinking purposes. On August 5, Revanth Reddy and Uttam Kumar Reddy also met with Union Minister of Jal Shakti CR Patil in Delhi. They requested the Centre’s support in securing Maharashtra’s consent to increase the height of the Tummidihetti barrage.

They explained that it would not be possible to divert the required volume of water via gravity if the height is set at 148 metres. They noted that constructing the barrage at a height of 150 to 152 metres would allow for water diversion by gravity, thereby reducing electricity costs. They also brought to the Union Minister’s attention the backwater studies conducted by the CWPRS.

The Union Minister assured them that a meeting involving officials from both states would be organized under the aegis of the Central Water Commission (CWC), followed by discussions between the Irrigation Ministers of the two states.

Following persistent efforts by the Chief Minister, the CWC organized an inter-state meeting in Delhi on September 1, involving officials from Telangana and Maharashtra.

The meeting, chaired by the CWC, focused on technical and inter-state issues related to the construction of the Tummidihetti barrage. The officials said that the Chief Minister is committed to resolve the height of the Tummidihetti barrage by convincing the Maharashtra government in the meeting.

On May 6, Uttam Kumar Reddy wrote a letter to the Maharashtra Chief Minister, requesting time for a dialogue. Subsequently, Revanth Reddy also wrote to his Maharashtra counterpart, requesting an appointment for a delegation from the Government of Telangana to hold discussions concerning the Tummidihetti barrage.

It was requested that issues such as the height of the barrage, the impact of submergence, and other inter-state matters should be resolved through mutual discussion.