Temple idol belonging to Andhra Pradesh will be soon handed over to the state, says Kishan Reddy

Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy said that South Ayodhya Bhadrachalam is being included in the Ramayana circuit. He told the media on Thursday that the necessary funds would be sanctioned for the infrastructure of the devotees at Bhadrachalam. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself had spoken to the Railway Department on the Bhadrachalam issue.



Kishan Reddy further clarified that the central government has no objection to the inclusion of Anjanadri in Andhra Pradesh in the Ramayana circuit and opined that they would look into the proposal if it came before them.

He said Rs. 35 crores has been sanctioned for the development of the Alampur Jogulamba temple. The statue of Annapurna, which was removed from the country to Canada hundreds of years ago, has been handed over to the UP government.

He said a statue belonging to the AP would soon be handed over to the state. It is a known fact that many idols left the country hundreds of years ago and efforts were being made to repatriate them.