Temple vandalised in Annamayya district

Tirupati: Unidentified individuals vandalised a remote temple dedicated to Lord Anjaneya Swamy, located deep within a forest near Kadirinathunikota village in Mulakalacheruvu mandal of Annamayya district. The temple, about three kilometres into the forest, was found defaced in an incident believed to have taken place late last night.

Local authorities have launched an investigation after registering a case under several sections, including the Indian Treasure Trove Act. Police suspect that the damage may have been the work of treasure hunters or rival groups with connections to the temple. District SP B Krishna Rao confirmed that multiple angles are being explored as part of the investigation.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu condemned the act and called for a thorough probe, urging officials to bring the culprits to justice. Meanwhile, Midhathala Ramesh, the state convenor of the BJP’s Namami Gange programme also expressed his outrage, condemning the attack as part of a disturbing trend targeting Hindu religious sites. In a statement, he pointed out that while idols were previously the main target, there now appears to be an attempt to destroy entire temples. Ramesh further called on the government to strengthen security at Hindu temples across the state and ensure swift arrests in connection with this incident.