Temples decked up for Maha Sivaratri

Vizianagaram: Prominent Siva temples are getting ready for Maha Sivarathri festival on Wednesday. The temple authorities are making extensive arrangements for the festival, for which huge number of devotees are expected to throng temples.

The temples like Punyagiri, Dibbeswara temple, Jayathi, especially Ramateertham temples were decorated with glittering electric lighting and barricades were also erected to control crowds. RTC is running the special busses for these pilgrim centres on the occasion. Ramateertham, a Srirama temple, has a tradition of organise Sivaratri in a grand manner as the devotees believe that Srirama celebrated Sivaratri during his Aranayavasam period along with Sita. Hence, the temple management would celebrate Sivaratri in a grand way.

SP Vakul Jindal visited Punyagiri, Ramateertham and other temples and reviewed the security measures. He instructed the staff to be cautious during the darshan time. Several cultural programmes were arranged at temples to facilitate devotees who observe Jagarana.