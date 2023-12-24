Live
Just In
Temples witness heavy rush
Vizianagaram: On the occasion of Mukkoti Ekadasi, Vaishnavaite temples witnessed a huge rush of devotee who thronged for Uttara Dwara Darshan. Venkateswara Swamy temples at Balajinagar and at 100-foot ring road have seen heavy rush.
The devotees thronged the temple right from the early morning and stood in the queue lines along with families. Committee chairman of Balajinagar temple MVVS Bhagavan, secretary K Ramanaji, S Narasimha Murthy and others made arrangements for the convenience of the devotees and installed barricades to control the rush and distributed anna prasadam. The devotees believe that having darshan on this auspicious Vaikunta Ekadasi is a great opportunity and the Lord Venkateswara will bless them for prosperity and peace in their lives.