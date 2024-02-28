Ten minority families join Congress party for development under leadership of Tulasi Reddy

In a recent event held in Sai Peta city, ten minority families joined the Congress party in the presence of State Media Chairman Dr. N Tulasi Reddy. The event was organized under the leadership of 50th Division leader Sheikh Sultan and Minority District President Anwar Bhasha. The families expressed their belief that the development of minorities is possible only through the National Congress Party.

During the event, the new members emphasized their commitment to strengthening the Congress party as per the directives of state president YS Sharmila. They expressed their goal of supporting youth leader Rahul Gandhi to become the prime minister. Sheikh Nazir Ahmed highlighted the importance of the Congress party in the development of minorities and criticized the BJP for neglecting minority communities after coming to power.

City president Vishnu Pritam Reddy raised concerns about the current state of affairs under the YCP government and stated that people are facing numerous challenges and are looking towards the Congress party for solutions. In recognition of their dedication, the Minority District President appointed Anwar Bhasha Sultan as the District Minority Vice President during the event.

The gathering also heard speeches from State SC Cell Vice President Mallem Vijaya Bhaskar, PCC Secretary Ghamam Charles, Sangha Sevaku Syed Salahuddin, and Minority State General Secretary Aripulla. Other party leaders and members present at the event included BC Cell District President Kulla Yappa, DCC Vice President Prasad Goud, State President of Labor Department Sayali Pullaiah, Women President Shyamaladevi, and various other activists and supporters. The program was attended by members of the Sai Peta Division community as well.