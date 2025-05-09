Ten years imprisonment for betrayal in the name of love

Vizianagaram: In a case registered at Bobbili Police Station in 2022, the District Women’s Court-cum-5th Additional District Judge Court, presided by Justice N. Padmavathi, sentenced D A Akhil Ambedkar (29) from Seethayyapeta village to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

Apart from that fine of ₹15,000 for sexually exploiting a woman under the guise of love and later refusing to marry her.

According to SP Vakul Jindal, the accused deceived a woman from Pachipenta mandal with false promises of marriage and physically exploited her. Then-inspector M. Nageswara Rao registered the case and the accused was arrested and remanded. With solid evidence, the prosecution led by Additional Public Prosecutor N. Shakuntala secured the conviction.

Bobbili Inspector K. Satish Kumar supervised the court proceedings, with court head constable M Manmadha Rao and constable CH Soujanya ensuring timely presentation of witnesses. SP Jindal commended the officials for swift justice.