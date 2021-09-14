Tenali artists make Modi's statue from iron scrap

Guntur: Artists from Tenali town of Guntur district have made a 14-foot tall statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with iron scrap.

Following order given by a Bangalore-based organisation, Katuri Venkateswara Rao, his son Ravinchandra with the cooperation of another 15 workers made the statue within two months. They worked day and night to make the statue. They procured iron scrap used to make statue from Vijayawada, Guntur and Hyderabad.

The statue will be delivered on Wednesday to be set up in Bangalore on the occasion of Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17.

Speaking to 'The Hans India', Katuri Venkateswara Rao who runs Surya Silpasala in Tenali town, said for the last five generations they have been making statues. He said, earlier they made 10-feet statue of Mahatma (Dhyana Gandhi) for the purpose of world records.

Earlier, he organised an exhibition of statues at Ravindrabharati in Hyderabad. He said they make exact shape of face and body for bronze or iron scrap statues.

He further added that the company asked to get exact face and shape of Narendra Modi because it is prestigious for the organisation. He said, they assured that they would deliver the statue, if statue will get exact shape of Narendra Modi and added that it is also prestigious question for them.

Tenali MLA Annabathuni Sivakumar visited Surya Silapasala and inspected the statue and appreciated Katuri Venkatewara Rao,his son Venkateswara Rao for making the Narendra Modi statue with iron scrap.

He said, similarly, leaders of various parties and general public visited and examined the statue of Narendra Modi.