Tense moments as PK arrives at Vizag airport

Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam airport witnessed a highly-surcharged atmosphere on Saturday with the activists of Jana Sena Party reportedly assaulting ministers' vehicles.

The sudden turn of events took everyone by surprise and within minutes there were party activists hurling stones and sticks at the vehicles of the ministers and YSRCP Regional Coordinator.

The YSRCP alleged that activists of Jana Sena attacked the vehicles of RK Roja and Jogi Ramesh along with TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy's convoy. Jana Sena PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar said that this was a diversionary tactic of the YSRCP. Police had not confirmed that the attack was by Jana Sena activists. It is akin to the attack on Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at airport which was known as 'kodi katti' attack, he said.

The incident took place when the Regional Coordinator and ministers reached the airport after the Visakha Garjana. There were a large number of JSP activists waiting at the airport to receive Pawan Kalyan whose arrival was rescheduled for evening. The clash took place as the ministers' cars were entering the airport.

Raising slogans against them, the JSP activists reportedly pelted stones, sandals and party flag sticks and caused damage to the vehicles. It is being said that the attack was because of the "derogatory comments" which the ministers and other YSRCP leaders have been making against Pawan Kalyan. In the scuffle, a person, accompanying Roja, received injuries on his head.

Ministers Jogi Ramesh and Roja, and Y V Subba Reddy condemned the attack. Jogi Ramesh termed the attitude of the party supporters as anti-democratic.

The JSP reacted saying that people like Jogi Ramesh have no right to speak about democracy since he had himself indulged in such acts.



Expressing ire over the incident, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said the JSP workers behaved like 'psychos'. He demanded that Pawan Kalyan should apologise.

However, Pawan Kalyan travelled all the way from airport to the hotel where he would be staying for next two days in a rally. He was seen waving to the party cadre and acknowledging their greetings. Pawan's convoy moved at snail's pace due to heavy turnout of party activists.