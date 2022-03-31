Tension erupts at midnight after local hotel vendor attacks Karnataka resident in Srisailam

Tensions erupted in Srisailam around midnight on Wednesday after an altercation took place near a tea shop in front of a local inn. The clash escalated into an altercation between locals and Karnataka residents. During this sequence, the locals attacked the Karnataka resident with an axe. The man, who was critically injured in the attack was immediately rushed to Sunnipenta Government Hospital.



Meanwhile, the victim's associates and friends who were angry destroyed and set fire to local shops. The shops and several vehicles in the vicinity of the temple were destroyed in the incident. The temporary shops in the front lines of the administration building at Parala Ganga Nandi circle were completely destroyed.

The Srisailam temple EO Lavanna, who observed the situation in the background, spoke to Jagadguru chairperson Sri Sri Sri 1008 Chenna Siddarama Panditaradhya, Sivacharya and Karnataka Swamiji and brought the situation under control with special police teams. Currently there is a heavy police presence there.