Tension Erupts in Tuni Over Municipal Vice Chairman Election

Tensions escalated in Tuni on Monday as the election for the Municipal Vice Chairman sparked conflict between rival political factions. A group of 10 councilors supporting the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) arrived at the municipal office, while councilors from the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) had yet to make their appearance.

The situation intensified when a scuffle broke out between TDP and YSRCP members near the municipal office. YSRCP leader and former minister Dadishetti Raja, along with party workers, engaged in a heated argument with police officers, who were attempting to maintain order and prevent further escalation.

To ensure safety and security during the contentious election process, a heavy police presence was deployed in the vicinity of the municipal office as tensions rose. Local authorities are closely monitoring the situation as tensions remain high between the two political groups.