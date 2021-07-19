Tension erupts near YS Jagan's residence in Tadepalli amid student unions protest against job calendar

The Telugu youth, TNSF along with SFI, various youth, and student unions have taken up the cause of the unemployed and held protests against the job calendar. The situation turned tense. The police have obstructed the rally at Tadepalli's old tollgate and shifted hundreds of protesters by truck. There is an altercation that took place between protestors and police at the residential areas of CM Jagan.

The protestors tried to push forward despite the warnings of the police. The police arrested the leaders of the TSF and youth groups and shifted them to the Nallapadu police station in the Guntur district. About 1000 policemen, including three SPs and DSPs, were deployed on the way to the CM's residence in the wake of the protests. Police carried out extensive checks and surveillance with drone cameras on all the roads leading to the CM's house.

Meanwhile, Former minister Nakka Anand Babu visited the youth leaders arrested during Chalo Tadepalli's protest. He spoke to the leaders who went to the Nallapadu police station in the Guntur district. Anand Babu was later stopped by police while trying to speak to the media. He protested at the police station and expressed his concern at the station gate.









