Tension grips Amaravati as cops block farmers from entering Durga temple

As the Amaravati agitation continues for the 24th day on Friday, the farmers JAC gave a Call for Padayatra from Uddandarayunipalem to Vijayawada Kanakadurgamma temple on Friday. The police have deployed huge forces in the capital villages. The farmers have decided to offer Pongalla to the goddess after performing poojas in Uddandarayunipalam, where Prime Minister Modi had laid the foundation to the capital Amaravati.

However, the police have blocked the JAC members and women from entering the temple stating the enforcement of sections 144 and 30. In Mandadam and Velagapudi villages, police were deployed in huge numbers to prevent farmers from coming out.

Earlier, the police arrived at Nekkal village in three jeeps and tried to give notice to the villagers. The villagers refused to take notice saying they are not criminals. Ten farmers were taken into custody in Tulluru.

On the other hand, TDP leaders have been placed under house arrest by the police. Bode Prasad, former MLA of Penamaluru and Telugu youth president Devineni Chandu in Vijayawada have been arrested.

However, the women are furious at the police and said they would hold prayers in the temple at any cost.