Tension grips at Gannavaram airport amid Nara Lokesh's visit to Narasaraopet

Tension prevails at Gannavaram airport as the police beefed up security ahead of TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh's visit to Narasaraopet. It is learned that the police refused permission for the latter's visit. Police have set up a heavy police presence at the airport in the wake of his arrival at Gannavaram from Hyderabad. Check posts have been set up from Vijayawada to the airport and the public is allowed at the Gannavaram airport.



On the other hand, check-posts have been set up on the main routes to Narasaraopet. Several TDP leaders were detained in the wake of Lokesh being denied permission to visit. Former minister ARaja, Sattenapalli, Narasaraopet constituency in-charges Chadalawada Aravinda Babu, Kodela Sivaram, Gannavaram constituency in-charge Bachula Arjun, and others were placed under house arrest.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is set to arrive in Vijayawada today. Police also intercepted Sonu Sood's security personnel who reached Gannavaram airport. Sonu Sood security personnel were stopped by the police and did not allow anyone into the airport by setting up heavy security during Lokesh's visit.



It is learnt that Nara Lokesh has decided to visit Narasaraopet to meet the family members of Anusha who was killed by her lover on February 24. He is likely to demand the government that the accused be severely punished.