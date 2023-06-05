Live
- Tension grips in Prakasam amid YSRCP and TDP protest
Tension grips in Prakasam amid YSRCP and TDP protest
High tension prevailed in Prakasam district amid YSRCP and TDP have called for the Chalo East Naidupalem and Chalo Tanguturu.
YSRCP in-charge Ashok Babu called for protest at TDP MLA Bala. Veeranjaneyaswamy alleging that funds were misused in the previous government. YCP called for 'Chlo East Naidupalem'.
However , as a counters, TDP has called for 'Chalo Tanguturu' as a counter.
