Tension prevails after news of MLA’s assassination goes viral

Nellore: Tensionprevailed in Nellore as reports went viral that some persons allegedly hatched conspiracy to murder the TDP MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, on Friday.

According to the sources, culprits headed by one Jagadesh a close follower of Rowdy Sheeter A Srinkanth hatched this conspiracy by meeting in a lodge in the city.

The Rowdy Sheeters reportedly expected huge amount for the purpose

After the incident came in to the light, followers Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy in large numbers gathered at his office located in the Magunta Layout in the evening.

On this occasion ‘ Kotamreddy’ expressed anguish as the police maintaining stoic silence even after the issue went viral since the morning.

While responding over the incident Superintendent of Police G Krishnakanth said that police are dealing the case in various angles including hatched conspiracy to murder the TDP rural MLA.

He said that culprits would be arrested after keen enquiry in to the issue.