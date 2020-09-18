Tension prevails in Amalapuram after police arrests BJP leaders against Chalo Amalapuram program

Tension prevailed in Amalapuram in East Godavari district after AP BJP chief Somu Veerraju called for a protest at the RDO office in Amalapuram. Meanwhile, police have been making house arrests since midnight to stop them from going to the RDO office. BJP leaders are being detained everywhere. However, the state general secretary Vishnuvardhan Reddy reached Amalapuram. Upon receiving the information, the police arrested him around one o'clock in the morning. He was reportedly kept in the car all night. Vishnuvardhan Reddy alleged that police did not say where he was being taken.

Police detained several BJP leaders and activists on their way to Amalapuram from Vijayawada and set up huge security at AP BJP chief Somu Veerraju and Kanna Lakshminarayana's houses. They took steps to prevent them from getting out of the houses.

Meanwhile, the AP BJP chief Somu Veerraju has lashed out at the AP government for illegally filing cases against BJP leaders for questioning over the Antarvedi incident and gave a call for Chalo Amalapuram program to demand that the cases be dropped. However, Section 144 was imposed for three days in the wake of the high incidence of corona in Amalapuram division.

Amalapuram sub-collector Himanshu Kaushik warned that action would be taken against those with more than four groups and possessing any kind of weapons. In this context, it was clarified that the Chalo Amalapuram program was not allowed. Traders, on the other hand, voluntarily closed shops on suspicion that thousands of people would come from outside.

The BJP has stepped up its aggression in the wake of the burning of Antarvedi chariot in AP, the disappearance of silver lions on Indrakeeladri and the destruction of idols of gods in several places. It is alleged that Hindu temples were left unprotected during the reign of Jagan. The BJP ranks, which took the Antarvedi incident seriously in particular, called for Chalo Amalapuram. Protests were held in Antarvedi demanding action against anti-Hindu forces.