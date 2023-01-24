Tension prevails in Pulivendula as CBI sleuths likely to visit MP Avinash Reddy's house

Tension triggers in Pulivendula as CBI teams are likely to go to YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy's house to question him regarding the murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy. The CBI, which is probing into the murder case gave notices to MP on Monday. However, MP sought five days time but CBI decided to question him.

Meanwhile, Avinash Reddy is not at home and is busy in some programs in constituency. He said these programs were pre scheduled and hence he wanted 5 days time, he said. The MP has told that he extend all cooperation to the investigation agency over the murder case of former minister.

The CBI sleuths who came to the Pulivendula on Monday have reportedly collected crucial information during their inspection at YSR Congress Party office, Chief Minister's camp office, YS Baskar Reddy's residence located at same street. Later they issued notice to the Kadapa MP asking him to attend the enquiry on Tuesday at Hyderabad.