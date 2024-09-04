Tensions flare in V Kota as cricket row turns into communal clash

V Kota (Chittoor district): A minor dispute over a cricket game in Venkatagiri Kota popularly known as V Kota of Palamaner constituency in Chittoor district turned into a communal conflict, prompting the police to impose Section 144 as a precautionary measure. Shops, offices and educational institutions in the area have been closed, and a tense atmosphere prevailed on Tuesday.

The situation remains tense in V Kota, after a simple cricket game took a violent turn. When youth were playing cricket on a street, a ball accidentally hit a married woman and injured her late on Monday.

This led to a confrontation between the two groups followed by a group of youths reportedly attacking the woman’s family when they questioned about the incident. The confrontation escalated when tens of people, armed with knives and rods, attacked a house, leading to a chaotic and violent scene.

The altercation quickly turned into a serious clash between the two communities and assume communal tinge as the youth went on a rampage in the town. Some people from both sides sustained injuries in the violence, including a BJP leader Ramachandra Rao.

Police authorities swiftly entered the scene and brought the situation under control. In view of the gravity of the situation, the district administration decided to take all steps leaving no stone unturned in preventing further violence.

DSP Prabhakar who was trying to calm down the situation, suffered head injuries as a result of stone pelting and was hospitalised.

District collector Sumit Kumar and superintendent of police Manikantha Chandolu have monitored the situation by camping in V Kota on Tuesday. The district administration also formed peace committees, comprising elders from both sides, to mediate and restore calm. Authorities are working with these committees to find a peaceful resolution to the conflict and prevent further escalation. Officials have urged them to remain calm and refrain from actions that could aggravate the situation.

The SP cautioned the public against sharing hateful content on social media and assured government assistance for individuals whose properties were damaged. The department began efforts to identify the culprits responsible for inciting the controversy and escalating a minor issue.

Local leaders, including Palamaneru MLA N Amaranatha Reddy and BJP state secretary G Bhanuprakash Reddy, visited V Kota to assess the situation firsthand and meet the families of the injured.

The leaders have petitioned the district collector and SP to take strict legal action against those responsible for the violence. The MLA called for restraint, emphasising the importance of unity and the need to prevent minor disputes from spiralling into communal tensions.

Amaranatha highlighted that V Kota, located at the intersection of three states, has been a place where Hindu and Muslim communities coexist peacefully.

He appealed to the residents to avoid communal violence and work towards maintaining peace and assured that the government would provide compensation to those who suffered losses during the clashes and would ensure that those involved face legal consequences.