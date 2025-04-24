Terror attack: Naidu extends solidarity with PM Centre

Visakhapatnam: It should be the last day for those who indulged in such heinous acts, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said after paying tributes to the mortal remains of JS Chandra Mouli, who was killed in the recent terror attack at Pahalgam in Kashmir.

After arriving at Visakhapatnam Airport on Wednesday late in the evening, the Chief Minister paid tributes to the terror attack victim and consoled the bereaved family members who got emotional when the mortal remains of Chandra Mouli landed in Visakhapatnam.

The CM enquired about the incident by interacting with the family members of the deceased. “Those who impact the nation’s integrity would not be spared. It is unfortunate to note that the horrific terror attack happened at a time when Jammu and Kashmir witnessed signs of development.

The Centre is quite capable of facing the terror attacks and the leadership will tackle it,” the Chief Minister said, adding that people should also be aware of their surroundings and inform the Intelligence in case they find anything suspicious.

For long, the Chief Minister said, India has been fighting against terrorism. Instead of supporting the country, some of the other nations are blocking the peace-making attempts, he remarked.

w10 lakh ex gratia announced “A total of three couples from Andhra Pradesh were in Kashmir during the attack and the men were targeted. The government is extending Rs 10 lakh ex gratia to the deceased families each and it would extend all possible support to them,” Naidu said.

Speaking about the security of the nation, the Chief Minister said it is time to stay alert and anything suspicious would not be spared. With the support of the Centre, the state will extend support and coordinate in security aspects, he added.

Bestowing the national flag on the mortal remains of the deceased, the Chief Minister pledged support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam to protect the country’s sovereignty and sought severe action against the terrorists.

Chandra Mouli, a retired bank officer, was one of the 26 persons killed by the terrorists in Pahalgam. According to Chandra Mouli’s family members, he went to Kashmir for a tour with his wife and some of the relatives and was supposed to return on April 25. Luckily, the rest of his co-travellers are reported to be safe.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat, MLAs PGVR Naidu (Ganababu), Sundarapu Vijay Kumar, P Vishnu Kumar Raju, MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao, among others, accompanied the CM in offering condolences to the bereaved family members.