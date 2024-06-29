TG Governor meets Naidu, triggers speculations

Vijayawada : In an interesting development, Telangana Governor C P Radhakrishnan called on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at his Undavalli residence on Friday and discussed various issues for about two hours.

This led to intense speculation in the political circles on what would have transpired between the Chief Minister and the Governor of the neighbouring state. According to the Governor, who spoke to the media after visiting the Indrakeeladri temple at Vijayawada, they discussed the issues and challenges faced by Andhra Pradesh and also the pending issues which need to be resolved between the two states as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act-2014.

It is also being said that they have discussed the political situation in Telangana, the functioning of the Congress government led by A Revanth Reddy and the results of the recently held Lok Sabha elections and their impact, etc.

This assumes importance since Naidu had recently said that he should perhaps not only strengthen the TDP in Telangana but should also seek a chance for the party in the next elections.