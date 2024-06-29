Live
- RTO staff protest attack on JTC; call for State-wide pen-down strike
- It’s a shake-up time for universities in AP
- Cyberabad cops hold meeting with IT cos for beating traffic woes
- DCA seizes mislabeled drugs
- SSC advanced supply results released
- Change of govts in Odisha, AP raises hopes for end to disputes
- Hyderabad: Frisking ops by pesky cops in Old City incur netizens’ ire
- Heavy Rains Forecasted in Andhra Pradesh for three days
- ABVP members stage dharna against pvt school mgmts
- Nurturing future leadership programme concludes
Just In
TG Governor meets Naidu, triggers speculations
In an interesting development, Telangana Governor C P Radhakrishnan called on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at his Undavalli residence on Friday and discussed various issues for about two hours.
Vijayawada : In an interesting development, Telangana Governor C P Radhakrishnan called on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at his Undavalli residence on Friday and discussed various issues for about two hours.
This led to intense speculation in the political circles on what would have transpired between the Chief Minister and the Governor of the neighbouring state. According to the Governor, who spoke to the media after visiting the Indrakeeladri temple at Vijayawada, they discussed the issues and challenges faced by Andhra Pradesh and also the pending issues which need to be resolved between the two states as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act-2014.
It is also being said that they have discussed the political situation in Telangana, the functioning of the Congress government led by A Revanth Reddy and the results of the recently held Lok Sabha elections and their impact, etc.
This assumes importance since Naidu had recently said that he should perhaps not only strengthen the TDP in Telangana but should also seek a chance for the party in the next elections.