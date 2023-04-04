Thai variety guavas pip apple in price

Ramachandrapuram (East Godavari district): The price of apple guava (a variety in guava) is more than apple. The fruit is being sold at a price of more than Rs 20 each. Until two years ago, it was sold at in dozens but now it is selling on the basis of weight.

The cost of a kg of apple guava is anywhere between Rs 50 to 80. If the fruits are big, three fruits weigh one kg and four fruits if they are small. People are surprised to see the price of guavas surpassing that of apples. Apple guava, a Thailand variety, is cultivated in around 400 acre of in the district. The demand for these has increased as exports have risen. Even diabetic patients are told they can consume these fruits.

These variety of guavas are mostly grown in Kadiyam, Seethanagaram and Gopalapuram mandals.

Once abundant in availability and selling as low as Rs 1 for one unit, guavas have become a highly valued fruit due to commercialisation and increasing health consciousness among people. With increase in demand, the variety has also increased bringing in more exotic ones like Thailand and Taiwan varieties.

Earlier, considered as poor man's apple, now guava has become middleclass fruit.

Traders say that the price of guava has increased due to an increase in exports which also spurred more and more farmers opting for the crop. At present, Thailand variety is being grown more. Earlier, varieties like Bhuvanagiri, Lucknow-49 and Allahabad Safeda were mostly cultivated in East Godavari district. Currently, their existence is not much. Munimanikyam, a guava farmer of Seethanagaram mandal, said that white and red varieties of Thailand are mostly grown in the district. This type of guava plant needs to be protected for one year after planting.

Then comes the fruit. Farmers say that during the rainy season and winter, yield is high and low in summer. The guava tree yields fruits for three to four years. After a year, each tree gives 200 to 300 fruits per day. Srinivasu, a farmer of Pottilanka of Kadiyam mandal, said that as the tree grows, the yield also increases. They said it costs more than Rs 1 lakh per acre in a year for fertilisers, pesticides, etc.,

Thai variety guava is being exported in large quantities from district with Pottilanka as the centre of trade. Farmers are cultivating guava in about 50 acre in Pottilanka, Damireddypalli, Veeravaram, Burrilanka, Madhavarayudupalem and Jegurupadu villages in Kadiyam mandal.

In Seethanagaram mandal, there are guava plantations on about 80 acre of lanka lands. In Gopalapuram mandal, the fruit is being cultivated in 150 acre. Guava is being exported from the Pottilanka market to areas like Amalapuram, Ravulapalem, Palakollu, Rajolu, Marteru, Ichhapuram, Palasa and Kashibugga daily.

Retailers are buying a load (400 nuts) from guava farmers at Rs.1500 to Rs.2000. They have been sold in Korukonda, Rajanagaram, Rajamahendravaram, etc. Areas at Rs. 20 per fruit. In Kadiam, however, they are being bought from the farmer by the kilo.

D. Sudhir Kumar, Horticulture Officer, Kadiam said that guava cultivation is very encouraging for the farmers.

He said that the farmers are cultivating Guava crops of Thailand type along with varieties like L-49 and Safeda. He said that 260 plants can be planted per acre.

He said that there is no big investment, once invested there will be income for four years.