The stage is all set to administer polio drops for 2.86lakh children in Kadapa district

Kadapa: The district administration has made elaborate arrangements for successful conduction of pulse polio immunization programme on the occassion of National Vaccination Day on 19th January in the district.

It was aimed to administer as may as 2, 82, 863 children between 0-5 years age group across the district.

The administration has deployed about 12,068 vaccinators to administer polio drops in 2,962 public booths, 74 mobile booths Air port, bus stands, railway stations, important centers in the towns for successfully completing the programme.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday Medical& Health department Regional Director Dr. PVeenakumari said that despite there has been no fresh polio cases has been reported for the last decade but following the directions of the government to main Kadapa as Polio free district, vaccination programme is continuously performing every year in the district.

The regional director appealed the parents should extend their support to the administration in bringing the children to the booths by considering it as social responsibility in the interest of designing Kadapa as polio free district.

District vaccination officer Dr. Malleswari urged the staff to be very careful while discharging responsibility in protecting interest of the children. She said that staff will conduct door to door campaign on 20, 21 January in the interest 100 percent target.

Additional DM&HO Dr. Kondaiah, Deputy Medical &Health officer Dr. Jamal Bash and others were present.