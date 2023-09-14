There are ten key elements in AP Skill Development case, says CID

Andhra Pradesh CID chief Sanjay, along with AAG Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy, held a media conference on Thursday regarding the skill development scam. Sanjay stated that corruption amounting to Rs. 371 crores has taken place in this scam. He further made clear that there are 10 key elements involved in the scam.



According to Sanjay, the release of Rs. 371 crores was done against the rules, with the government ignoring objections raised by officials. Agreements were made using false documents, and there are significant discrepancies between the government order and the agreement.

The GO number, which represents the items in the agreement, was not shown in the agreement itself. The CID explained that there are items mentioned in the GO that are not present in the agreement.

Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy also made several statements on thr case. He said that Siemens AG, a German company, proposed to provide Rs. 3,300 crores for skill development in Andhra Pradesh and claimed that they would cover 90% of the project cost, with the government only needing to contribute 10%.

However, officials advised the then TDP government that this was not feasible according to the rules. "Despite their objections, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu proceeded with the pilot project. Additionally, Rs. 371 crores were paid to Designtech from the AP treasury," AAG said.



