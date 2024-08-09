There should be no shortage of seeds, CM tells officials

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed the officials to see that there is no shortage of seeds and release input subsidy worth Rs 36 crore for farmers whose crops were damaged in recent rains.

Addressing a review on agriculture and allied sectors at the Secretariat on Thursday, the Chief Minister stressed the need for reducing the cultivation costs by adopting innovative methods and technology to increase revenue of farmers. He said officials should register all the crops under e-crop system.

Earlier, special chief secretary, agriculture, B Rajasekhar gave a power point presentation on several schemes in agricultural sector.

The Chief Minister said drones should be used for spraying activities in agriculture fields to reduce expenditure of farmers. He promised to make efforts to get drone testing centre to AP by discussing with Central government. “Guidelines will be issued for Annadata scheme soon. Officials should utilise the satellite services to identify the moisture condition of land for the benefit of farmers. Sincere efforts should be made to reduce the cultivation cost and to get quality yield for the benefit of farming community. A manufacturing park should be set up to develop micro irrigation inputs in the state,” he said.

Minister for agriculture and fisheries K Atchannaidu and officials were present.

On horticulture, the Chief Minister said officials should make efforts to achieve 15 per cent share of sector in GSDP. Logistics and cold storage facilities should be provided to encourage horticulture sector, he said and asked the officials to prepare plans for setting up food processing units in the state.

Regarding cooperative sector, commissioner Babu A stressed the need for setting up of one DCCB for each and every district.