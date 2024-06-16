There should no barriers between me and people: Naidu

Vijayawada : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that there should not be any restrictions for people to meet him. He visited TDP office at Mangalagiri for the first time after assuming office as Chief Minister. A large number party leader and cadres welcomed him, raising slogans of ‘Jayaho Chandranna’.

Addressing a teleconference with party leaders across the state, Chandrababu said that he will visit party office every Saturday. “Party activists played a key role in the victory of TDP alliance despite several hardships. I govern while coordinating with party leaders. Public grievances redressal system will be put in place to solve the problems of people. Special transport facilities will be provided to people to visit the Secretariat,” he said.

He said that the TDP won some of the seats which it had never won in the past 20 years. “The alliance won the elections with 57 per cent vote share. Most of the Assembly seats gave more than 90 000 votes majority to party candidates,” he noted.

Stating that the TDP activists suffered heavily in the last five years, he told the leaders to protect the interests of party cadres at any cost. Chandrababu said that party leaders should try to win the confidence of people all the time and should never neglect people. He said that priority will be given to employment generation and as part of it, one of the first signatures was on mega DSC notification to fill 16,347 teacher posts.

He said pensions were increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 per month. Skill census will be conducted to identify the skills of youth and Anna canteens will be opened at several places in the state.

Chandrababu said that the party will never forget the services of party leaders and nominated posts will be given to those who worked hard for the party. The TDP rule should be a role model and party leaders should work with commitment keeping in view 2029 elections, he said, adding the government will concentrate on both development and welfare.

The party chief held meetings with party MLAs, leaders and women leaders during his visit.

Later, in a chit chat with media persons, the Chief Minister said the demolition of the Praja Vedika is a classic example of the destructive rule of the YSRCP and made it clear that the ruins of this building will not be removed.

“Our government’s highest priority is meeting the common man and there will be no curtains, barricades or any kind of restrictions when he goes among the people,” he said. Besides following the security norms, Chandrababu said he will be available to the people to the maximum extent possible. He revealed that he is formulating a plan to personally and directly receive the appeals from the people.

The Chief Minister felt that in the coming days the activity inside the state Secretariat and in the capital region will certainly go up and made it clear that the connecting roads and transport will be increased to meet the growing needs. He said that his field-level visits in the state will begin with his tour to Polavaram soon.