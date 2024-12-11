There will be opportunities from every crisis, says CM Chandrababu at collectors' conference

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu emphasized that every crisis presents opportunities for growth and development. He asserted that effective leadership is about capitalizing on these crises to create positive outcomes.

Chandrababu stated that public awareness plays a crucial role in safeguarding democracy and underlined the importance of the conference for discussing government policies. He remarked that while immediate results may not always follow, sustained efforts can lead to significant achievements.

Highlighting recent developments, he announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Google to establish a company in Visakhapatnam, crediting Minister Lokesh for this initiative. The MoU, he suggested, could lead to enhanced development in the region.

The Chief Minister pointed out the need for smart work, rather than just hard work, in driving progress. He acknowledged previous challenges with central government funding, but stressed that the government has introduced 20 new policies aimed at providing job opportunities for 20 lakh people. So far, they have secured Rs. 31,000 crores for the Amaravati project.

He also reaffirmed the government's commitment to completing the Polavaram project by 2027 and highlighted a new policy to provide pensions for three months at a time, noting that Andhra Pradesh offers the highest pension in the country.

Chandrababu shared that under the Deepam-2 scheme, free gas cylinders have already been distributed to 40 lakh families. He assured that vacant teacher positions will be filled by the start of the upcoming school year and addressed ongoing land issues, mentioning that over 60 percent of complaints pertain to five key departments.

Additionally, he called for improvements in road conditions, stating that there should be no potholes on research and development roads by the festival of Sankranti, and set a target for 15 percent growth over the next 20 years.

In conclusion, CM Chandrababu emphasized the importance of dedication and strategic planning in overcoming challenges and fostering development in Andhra Pradesh.