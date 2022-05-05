There will be reaction to TDP's action: Balineni Srinivasa Reddy

Ongole: Former Minister and Ongole MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy warned the Telugu Desam Party that there will be a reaction to their action during Home Minister Taneti Vanitha's tour to Ongole.

He consoled the rape victim, who is receiving treatment at GGH Ongole with the MAUD Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh on Wednesday and offered Rs 2 lakh help personally to the victim's family.

Speaking to the press after consoling the victim and her family members, Balineni said that it is a sad incident and the perpetrators were cruel and inhuman.

He said that the Chief Minister responded to the incident immediately and ordered quick and tough action. He said that though money cannot compensate for the damage, the government has extended help of about Rs 10 lakh to the victim's family.

He said that though the government is responding irrespective of politics, the opposition parties are trying to use the incident for political gains. Balineni condemned the attack by TDP activists on the Home Minister's car during her visit to Ongole. He said that attack on the Home Minister's car is like an attack on his car and warned that there definitely will be a reaction to the action of the TDP workers.

Minister Suresh said that they were trying to boost the morale of the victim, but the opposition party is trying to gain political mileage over the disturbing incident. He said that the culprits were arrested immediately, and will be produced in the court to see capital punishment is given to them.

Women Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma has already written to the railway officials for stepping up security at the railway stations, he informed.

Suresh alleged that the TDP workers tried to attack the car in which the Home Minister, Women Commission chairperson, Dalit MLA and he were travelling, and called it a shameful event. He warned that they will not leave the attackers and the people who instigated them to disturb the law and order condition in the town.

YSRCP Prakasam district president and Kanigiri MLA Burra Madhusudan Yadav, Santhanuthalapadu MLA TJR Sudhakar Babu, Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha, Kondapi YSRCP in-charge Dr Madasi Venkaiah and others were also present.