'Think innovatively for effective functioning of RBKs'

Anantapur: District Agriculture Advisory Board meeting chaired by T Rajasekhara Reddy reviewed the implementation of the decisions taken by the last board.

Agriculture joint director B.Chandra Naik presented a report on the action taken following the earlier meeting.

District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan advised officials to prepare an indent of the amount of fertilisers, pesticides and seeds required at the village level. Also the supply of the inputs through agencies must be ensured.

She said that the officials must think innovatively to make RBKs a beehive of activity. Joint Collector Kethan Garg revealed that the payments due with regard to crop compensation and insurance will all be credited into the accounts of the concerned. ZP Chairperson Girijamma pointed out that many villages were left out in crop insurances payment. She advised officials to ensure that such a faux pas was not repeated.

Agri Advisory Board Chairman T Rajasekhara Reddy thanked the Collector and Joint Collector for taking care of implementation of all decisions made during the last meeting. Reddy advised scientists to study the reasons for the withering of the crop flowering. He promised to pay remunerative price to dal crop if the market price was lower than the remunerative price.

ADCC Bank chairman Likitha, LDM Nagaraja Reddy and others participated.