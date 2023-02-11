Third generation of doctors join Bethune Nursing Home

Ongole: The facilities and equipment at the Bethune Nursing Home in Ongole are upgraded as per the needs of the modern days and will continue providing quality treatment affordable to the poor, announced the management Dr T Purushottama Rao and Dr Udayini.

Speaking at a press release on Friday, the doctors said the hospital was established about 40 years ago, with an aim to serve the poor. Continuing the legacy, they announced that their daughter Dr Swathi and son-in-law Dr Sandeep are joining their team and will offer the services in their respective departments taking forward the ideologies of the founders.

They explained that they have modernised the hospital to needs of present day and installed operation theatres with the latest equipment, laparoscopic machines, labs etc., Welcoming the third generation of doctors into the team, the management announced that they are offering OP, X-Ray and other tests for free for a few days.

Dr Sandeep Prakash explained that they will be doing knee and other ortho surgeries for at least 30 per cent less cost compared to other hospitals. Dr Swathi said that they will offer the latest technology services for fertility by conducting the tests transparently. The new doctors said that they are committed to taking forward the ideology of the founders and serving the poor as much as possible.