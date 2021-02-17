Third phase of polling begins for Grama Panchyat elections in Gurazala division

Guntur : The third phase of polling for gram panchayat elections began in Gurazala revenue division consists of Gurazala and Macherla Assembly constituencies in the Guntur district on Wednesday. Polling slowly picked up in both Assembly constituencies.

The Police made elaborate security arrangements at the polling stations. Women, youth and elders actively participated in the voting and exercised their franchise. The district administration appointed district officers for two or three mandals for effective supervision of polling. The police officials booked bindover cases against antisocial elements as a precautionary measure.Police officials informed that no untoward incident was reported from anywhere.