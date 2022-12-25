This is the last election for YSRCP, says Gorantla

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): TDP Rajamahendravaram rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary predicted that this will be the last election for the YSRCP. Speaking to the media here on Saturday, he said that wherever N Chandrababu Naidu was going thousands of people were coming voluntarily while Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was forcing people to his programmes. He said that even the people brought by Jagan were leaving the meeting in the middle.

Chowdary said that people had already decided to throw out Jagan Mohan Reddy's 'corrupt and anarchic' government. He described Jagan "a fraud" who cheated people by increasing RTC bus fares and electricity charges.

Butchaiah Chowdary alleged that Jagan was planning to prevent opposition leaders from reaching to people in the name of Covid restrictions if pandemic raises its head again. He said that the state went into decline in all sectors during Jagan Mohan Reddy's rule, and if we want to change this situation and improve the state, Chandrababu Naidu should win. He termed the YSRCP government as an example for a lack of foresight and concern for public welfare.