Thousands attend ‘Chakratheertha Snanam’

Priests perform the holy bath for processional deities of Sri Mukhalingeswara Swamy in Vamsadhara river following Maha Sivaratri festivities

Srikakulam: Thousands of devotees thronged in Vamsadhara river at Miriapalli to witness the celestial event of Sri Mukhalingeswara Swamy on Monday. Temple priests performed ‘Chakratheertha Snanam’ (holy bath) to processional deities after conclusion of three-day long Maha Siva Ratri festival at Sri Mukhalingam from Friday to Sunday in a grand manner.

The processional deities of Parvathi and Parameswarudu were brought out from the temple and special pujas were performed by the priests later. They deities were carried to Vamshadhara river on Nandi Vahanam at Miriyapalli in the noon where the priests performed ‘Chakratheertha Snanam’ to processional deities.

To witness the event, devotees in their thousands reached there from various parts of the district.

APSRTC plied special buses to Miriyapalli for the benefit of devotees and police made security arrangements while irrigation department has made arrangements to store the water in the river so that pilgrims can take a holy dips.

