Thousands of devotees have darshan of Gayatri Devi

Vijayawada: On the second day of Dasara celebrations on Friday, the presiding deity of Sri Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada blessed devotees in Sri Gayatri Devi alankaram.

Thousands of devotees were seen at queue lines right from early morning for darshan. However, the devotee-friendly policing helped the devotees, mainly common people to have darshan of the presiding deity without any hurdles.

The devotee-friendly policing won the acclaim from one and all. As the police are not allowing any one to enter the temple, devotees waiting in queue felt happy as it helped in speedy and hassle-free darshan of presiding deity.

Devotees express happiness over the facilities including wheel chairs and free transport provided to old-age people and the physically challenged. Police Seva Dal volunteers are seen taking senior citizens in wheel chairs for darshan.

However, with soaring temperatures devotees waiting for vehicles to return downhill are seen running for shelter at several places on ghat road after having darshan of presiding deity. Devotees feel that the temple authorities should have extended temporary shelter on the ghat road up to vehicle dropping point.

Meanwhile, MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) and several Ministers visited the temple and inspected the facilities provided for devotees. Vijayawada MP Kesineni Chinni visited the temple on Friday along with Amalapuram MP G M Harish and offered prayers.

He said that he offered prayers seeking blessings of Goddess Durga on people of Andhra Pradesh. He praised the officials for facilities provided for devotees. Amalapuram MP GMHarish said that the state government giving top priority for common people to have hassle-free darshan. Minister for Excise Kollu Ravindra also offered prayers at Kanaka Durga temple. Later, he inspected the arrangements made for devotees in queue lines. He personally enquired with devotees over the facilities provided by officials. The Minister congratulated student volunteers who have been offering services to devotees.