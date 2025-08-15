Three arrested, 34 bikes recovered

Rajamahendravaram: Police have arrested three inter-district bike thieves and recovered 34 stolen motorcycles worth an estimated Rs 14.10 lakh. These details were announced by DSP (Central Zone) K Ramesh Babu during a press conference here on Thursday.

The arrests were made following an increase in motorcycle thefts in Rajamahendravaram and surrounding areas. Acting on the orders of East Godavari District SP D Narasimha Kishore, a special team was formed under the supervision of Central Zone DSP Ramesh Babu and Three-Town Inspector V Appa Rao.

During a vehicle check at the Katheru Gaman Bridge, a police team led by Sub-Inspector V Appalaraju intercepted three individuals on motorcycles. When the individuals failed to produce any vehicle documents, the police became suspicious and interrogated them.

The arrested individuals are Kuppala Rangarao (52), Gopireddy Yohan (40), and Sirra Bangaru Babu (24), a motorcycle mechanic.

Police said that they have been identified as belonging to the same mandal, Undrajavaram, and they are friends.

Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to stealing the motorcycles. The police recovered all 34 bikes from them.

Of these, 17 bikes have been identified as stolen and cases registered against them at various police stations, including Rajahmundry Three-Town, Bhimavaram, Gudivada, and Eluru.

The three accused were produced before the court on Thursday and remanded to judicial custody.