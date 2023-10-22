Three bodies found in Godavari

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The bodies of three of the four youths who went missing in Godavari have been found in Gopulanka of Tallarevu mandal. The bodies were found near where they had drowned in the river yesterday. Two of the deceased have been identified as Panindra Ganesh and Pendyala Balaji. A search is on for the other person.



4 swimmers and three boats were involved in the search operation. It is known that out of the seven youths who came from Tanuku to Yanam and Gopulanka for the excursion on Saturday, four youths got lost in the Godavari.