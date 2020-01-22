Three capital row: AP Legislative Council adjourned for 15 minutes

Amaravati: The State Legislative Council adjourned for fifteen minutes after the eruption of uproar in the house by YSRCP and TDP members during the debate on the decentralisation and CRDA ( Repeal) bills in the council.

The TDP has issued a notification to the chairman demanding to send the bill to the select committee while the ministers claim that the opposition party has not given such notices before the beginning of the house proceeding; hence the bill could not be sent to the select committee.

However, with the pandemonium situation in the house, the chairman Mohammad Ahmad Shariff adjourned the council for fifteen minutes