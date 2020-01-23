Three capital war: AP government likely to announce the select committee Today

With the chairman of the legislative council deciding to send the three capitals and the CRDA withdrawal bills to the select committee, the government is considering alternatives to get through this turmoil. In this backdrop, the CM Jagan is likely to hold talks with the Advocate General as well as senior political leaders to chalk out the strategy to finalise select committee and to bring the report within ten to fifteen days. It is reported that the government has almost decided to convene the Legislative Council within 20 days or months. The government was prepared to approve the two bills as soon as possible in the council.

Mohammad Ahmad Sharif, the chairman of the council on Wednesday, has decided to send the three capitals and CRDA withdrawal bills to the select committee. The chairman made it clear that he had made this decision with his discretionary powers. Earlier, there was confusion in the council. The YCP members argued that there is no need for the bill to be sent to the Select Committee. There were arguments between the two sides. However, the chairman announced that he would send the bills to the select committee with his discretionary powers and adjourned the house indefinitely.

However, the ruling YCP members have strongly objected to the chairman's decision. The government said it was unconstitutional for the council to oppose the bill passed in the legislature. Speaking to media, minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy criticised Yanamala Ramakrishna and Chandrababu for influencing the council chairman.