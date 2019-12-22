Trending :
Three capitals move helps progress of all regions in State: Minister P Anil Kumar Yadav

Minister for Water Resources Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav said that the Chief Minister planned to decentralise the development process across the state and...

Nellore : Minister for Water Resources Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav said that the Chief Minister planned to decentralise the development process across the state and hence proposed for the formation of three capital regions.

He participated in various development programme in the city on Saturday. Speaking to the media, Anil Kumar said that Chief Minister had constituted an expert committee to get a detailed report on the feasibility of capital regions in the state.

'The previous TDP government had only formed committees for various projects on how to promote their business activities in the state. Former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu has been trying to make politicise every issue in the state.

Jagan Mohan Reddy is capable of developing Rayalaseema, South Coastal and North Coastal districts through decentralisation,' said Anil Kumar. Anantapur is going to be developed as an industrial hub shortly and a project is going to be launched in Kovur in Nellore district.

All districts would be developed during the YSR Congress regime, he added. Anil Kumar Yadav launched the plantation programme at the 3rd Mile, laid the foundation stone for construction of the compound wall to Venugopalaswamy temple and also for development activities at KAC Junior college in Stonehouse Pet area. Local leaders were present.

