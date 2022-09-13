Three capitals proposal is a closed chapter: Anitha

Visakhapatnam: The three capitals proposal in Andhra Pradesh is nothing but a closed chapter, said TDP Mahila wing president Vangalapudi Anitha. Speaking to the media here on Monday, she suggested to the YSRCP that efforts should be made to prevent privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant by keeping the issue of three capitals aside. She denied that Amaravati farmers were attacking Visakhapatnam in the garb of 'mahapadayatra' as alleged by the ruling party leaders. The TDP politburo member made it clear that if the farmers want to do 'danda yatra,' not a single MLA or Minister would step out of their home. "If there is any violence in mahapadayatra, then the state government will be responsible for disrupting the padayatra" Anitha said. North Andhra YSRCP leaders have done nothing in the past three years for the development of the region, the Mahila wing president demanded the resignation of the ministers in the region.

Reacting to former minister Kodali Nani's remarks, she reminded that Nani got a few positions and became an MLA following the alms given by NTR. She pointed out that Nani could not build a road in front of his house but was making derogatory remarks on former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and former minister N Lokesh. Meanwhile, on Monday afternoon, TDP leaders were prepared to organise an Anna canteen near KGH under the aegis of party's Visakhapatnam South constituency in-charge Gandi Babji.

As the police objected to operating the canteen in the area, a heated argument was exchanged between police and TDP activists. With this, the TDP leaders and activists staged a sit-in protest by raising slogans against the YSRCP government. Finally, the cops allowed Anna canteen to operate on the roadside.