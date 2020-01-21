Three Capitals row: AP Cabinet likely to meet in the evening, whats up?

With the decentralization bill being blocked by the TDP in the Legislative Council, the Jagan's government has reportedly extended the Assembly session. Against this backdrop, there is the possibility of holding a cabinet meeting today evening to chalk out the plan of action to be executed to pass the bill the Council. However, as per the reports roundings in the media circles, the YSRCP seems to be scrapping the Council. The government is likely to give notice to Council Secretary.

The YSRCP is considering the legal aspects of the dissolution of the Council. The TDP, on the other hand, dismisses the news of the revoking of the Legislative Council. Former ministers Yanamala and Nara Lokesh chatted in Assembly lobbies over comments that the Jagan government would abolish the legislative Council.

It remains to be seen how Jagan's government would resolve the turmoil on the implementation of decentralization bill.